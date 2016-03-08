The foul which the referee decided was a penalty after reviewing VAR. #FRAAUS #WorldCup



VAR has officially been used at the World Cup for the first time, a decision to award France a penalty against Australia. Antoine Griezmann went streaking into the box and was ruled to have been brought down. The play quickly reviewed by the VAR room and the referee pointed to the spot. The Frenchman confortably converted the spotkick to give France the lead, but Australia have tied it up with a penalty of their own just minutes later.VAR is to be used during a match when the referees have made a 'clear and obvious error' in the following areas: goals, penalties, straight red cards, and mistaken identity. Only these areas can be considered for the sake of maintaining the flow of the game.