Watch: Flamengo announce signing of Gabigol from Inter
28 January at 15:00After weeks of intense negotiations, Flanengo and Inter have finally reached an agreement. Gabigol, who played for the Brazilian side on loan, will join them on a permanent basis as the Nerazzurri have agreed to sell the striker.
Flamengo announced the agreement on their official Twitter page with a video, certainly making their fans happy with the news. From the beginning, it only seemed like a matter of time until it was going to be announced. Take a look at the video below.
A Nação pediu... #PodeLevantarAPlaquinha! pic.twitter.com/1SXLLtdlz9— Flamengo (@Flamengo) January 28, 2020
