Watch: Former Barcelona man scores a screamer for Sassuolo

The defender joined Sassuolo this summer from Barcelona, who were forced to sell him due to non-EU spots being occupied. The Italian side paid €6m, whereas an additional €6m will be paid after a number of appearances. Barcelona also have a buy-back clause included in the contract.

Great goal by Marlon. — Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller) 28 oktober 2018

Former Barcelona defender, Marlon, scored with a great long-range strike for Sassuolo against Bologna, who had taken an early lead.