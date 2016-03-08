Watch: Former Barcelona man scores a screamer for Sassuolo

28 October at 13:15
Former Barcelona defender, Marlon, scored with a great long-range strike for Sassuolo against Bologna, who had taken an early lead. 
 
The defender joined Sassuolo this summer from Barcelona, who were forced to sell him due to non-EU spots being occupied. The Italian side paid €6m, whereas an additional €6m will be paid after a number of appearances. Barcelona also have a buy-back clause included in the contract. 
 
Take a look at the tweet embedded to see the goal for yourself. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Sassuolo

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.