The game eventually finished 4-0 to the hosts, with their captain Papu Gomez involved in all four goals, bagging two himself while assisting the same amount.

Pasalic pounced on Gomez' cross, left with only an easy finish to make into an open net. Take a look at the goal in the tweet below.

An important player for Milan's history, Mario Pasalic, scores for Atalanta. Papu involved in all three goals tonight (two assists, one goal). pic.twitter.com/Y2V4umXGaj — Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller) 20 augusti 2018

Former Milan and current Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic extended Atalanta'd lead against Frosinone to 3-0 in the second half.