Watch: French starlet salutes Monaco ahead of AC Milan move

Monaco left-back Leroy Abanda is set to leave Monaco to join AC Milan. The 18-year-old has reached an agreement with the Rossoneri and he has just given his farewell to the French club.



“Thanks for everything”, Abanda wrote in one of his last Instagram stories.

As Calciomercato.com exclusively reported last week (READ HERE) the U-17 France International is the first signing completed by AC Milan under the new scouting chief Geoffrey Moncada.







Abanda will join AC Milan Primavera team and has opted to join AC Milan instead of Juventus. Meantime the player has also celebrated the Rossoneri’s Serie A win against Genoa on Monday. He’s now ready to wear Red-and-Black.

