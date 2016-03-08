Watch: From Dybala to Buffon, Juve stars past and present celebrate club birthday
01 November at 21:15Juventus celebrate their 121st birthday today, the club being founded on the 1st of November 1897. Juventus stars past and present, from Gianluigi Buffon to Paulo Dybala to Claudio Marchisio and Giorgio Chiellini, have been getting involved with the celebrations, sending birthday messages to the club via social media.
On Juventus’ main Twitter account, they compiled a video of 121 goals selected to mark the club’s anniversary.
Buon compleanno, Juve!— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 1, 2018
Centoventuno grandi gol per raccontare anni di Leggenda.
Tutti? https://t.co/36RKyqvk9d pic.twitter.com/Q8v0yp0LE3
Scroll through our gallery to see the various birthday messages of the players and legends.
