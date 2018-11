Watch: From Dybala to Buffon, Juve stars past and present celebrate club birthday

Buon compleanno, Juve!



Centoventuno grandi gol per raccontare anni di Leggenda.



Tutti? https://t.co/36RKyqvk9d pic.twitter.com/Q8v0yp0LE3 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 1, 2018

Juventus celebrate their 121birthday today, the club being founded on the 1of November 1897. Juventus stars past and present, from Gianluigi Buffon to Paulo Dybala to Claudio Marchisio and Giorgio Chiellini, have been getting involved with the celebrations, sending birthday messages to the club via social media.On Juventus’ main Twitter account, they compiled a video of 121 goals selected to mark the club’s anniversary.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.