Watch: From Dybala to Buffon, Juve stars past and present celebrate club birthday

01 November at 21:15
Juventus celebrate their 121st birthday today, the club being founded on the 1st of November 1897. Juventus stars past and present, from Gianluigi Buffon to Paulo Dybala to Claudio Marchisio and Giorgio Chiellini, have been getting involved with the celebrations, sending birthday messages to the club via social media.
 
On Juventus’ main Twitter account, they compiled a video of 121 goals selected to mark the club’s anniversary.
 
 
Scroll through our gallery to see the various birthday messages of the players and legends.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

