Watch: Frosinone substitutes throw ball on the pitch to "lose time"

SHOW GALLERY

Frosinone beat Palermo today 2-0 (3-2 overall) as they have now made their return to the Italian Serie A. This was a huge game for both clubs as Maiello and Ciano got the big goals for Frosinone as they make their return to the top flight. As the game was heading towards the final whistle, a few Frosinone players decided to throw a ball on the pitch to lose time. This was caught on camera as you can view it bellow by clicking on the gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com. What do you think of this?