Watch: Gattuso and Insigne celebrate as Napoli score 94th-minute winner

De Zerbi's side took the lead after 30 minutes of play, dominating the first half against Napoli. The latter, though, managed to avoid conceding a second. Instead, 57 minutes in, Allan scored the equaliser and it looked like the game was going to end in a draw for a long time.

However, in the final seconds of the game, Gattuso's men made the most of a corner, finding Elmas at the back post. Sassuolo's Obiang got the last touch, but Napoli won't care about that as the win was sealed. Afterwards, you could see what it meant to Gattuso and Insigne in particular.

Look at what that means to Gattuso and Insigne!



Could this be a turning point in Napoli's season? pic.twitter.com/GIszRQpqIr — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 22, 2019

After the disappointing start to his coaching tenure at Napoli, losing against Parma at home, Gennaro Gattuso clinched his first win with the Partenopei this evening. However, the game against Sassuolo was far from easy.