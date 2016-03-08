Watch: Gattuso forbids Higuain questions during presser

"I won't respond to Higuain questions no more. It's an important game and for twenty minutes we've only talked about Higuain, Higuain and Higuain," he said.

Of course, given the importance of tomorrow's game, you can understand why Gattuso got upset with the questions asked.

#Gattuso perde la pazienza: "Fatemi un'altra domanda! Sono 20 minuti che parliamo di #Higuain, Higuain e Higuain!" pic.twitter.com/YXkaW75lRw — Goal Italia (@GoalItalia) 15 januari 2019

Earlier today, Gattuso sat down for a press conference with the media ahead of the Supercoppa Italiana clash with Juventus. Understandably so, the manager got a lot of questions about Higuain, which he didn't appreciate once it got too much.