Watch: Gattuso forbids Higuain questions during presser

15 January at 22:55
Earlier today, Gattuso sat down for a press conference with the media ahead of the Supercoppa Italiana clash with Juventus. Understandably so, the manager got a lot of questions about Higuain, which he didn't appreciate once it got too much. 
 
"I won't respond to Higuain questions no more. It's an important game and for twenty minutes we've only talked about Higuain, Higuain and Higuain," he said. 
 
Of course, given the importance of tomorrow's game, you can understand why Gattuso got upset with the questions asked. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.