Watch: Georgina in tears as Ronaldo secures Juve win with incredible hat-trick

13 March at 10:15
Juventus fans weren't the only ones reduced to tears last night. Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick was crucial for the Old Lady to overtake Atletico Madrid and qualify for the quarterfinals of the Uefa Champions League. CR7's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, was reduced to tears during the game and shared a social media message right after the final whistle: "Nobody is going to steal you this 3-0. You deserve it for the three goals of tonight. You drag your manager, your team-mates and everyone who supports you every day. Karma exists, God knows, God gifts you because the world of football belongs to you. We love you".


 

