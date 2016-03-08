...
Watch: Gerrard takes down the Milan legends with a great goal

23 March at 21:30
The Liverpool legends took on the AC Milan legends today at Anfield as Steven Gerrard ended up scoring the game winner (Pirlo also scored on the night). View so in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.

MATCH STATS:

Milan Legends: Dida; Cafu, Costacurta, Kaladze, Serginho; Gattuso, Pirlo, Ambrosini; Rui Costa; Inzaghi, Kaka

Liverpool Legends: Dudek; Johnson, Carragher, Hyypia, Agger; Kennedy, Gerrard, Kvarme; Luis Garcia, Fowler, Kuyt

Final score: Liverpool 3 vs Milan 2 (Fowler, Cissé, Pirlo, Pancaro and Gerrard).

