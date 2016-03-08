Watch: Ghoulam is back training for Napoli

SHOW GALLERY

Faouzi Ghoulam has been injured for a while now (since last November) but the good news is that he is getting close to making his Napoli return. He is now back at training as Ghoulam was seen dribbling with a ball. This is great news for the player and for the club as the left-back has been one of Napoli's best players over the past few seasons. You can watch a video on the matter bellow by clicking on the gallery section right here right now on Calciomercato.com.