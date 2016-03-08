Watch: Giroud mocks Arsenal on Jorginho's Instagram
30 May at 15:45Chelsea striker Giroud couldn't help but mock his former side when celebrating his sides Europa League win.
On Jorginho's Instagram story the Frenchman can be seen shouting 'Thank you Arsenal' while lifting aloft the trophy.
“THANK YOU ARSENAL” HAHAHAHAHAHHA pic.twitter.com/9ZSlzFkxQ6— ηαν (@navcfc_) May 29, 2019
Chelsea beat Arsenal 4 - 1 in Baku in what could be head coach Sarri and winger Hazard's final game for the club.
See more celebrations from Chelsea players below:
