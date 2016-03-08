...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Watch: Giroud mocks Arsenal on Jorginho's Instagram

30 May at 15:45
Chelsea striker Giroud couldn't help but mock his former side when celebrating his sides Europa League win.

On Jorginho's Instagram story the Frenchman can be seen shouting 'Thank you Arsenal' while lifting aloft the trophy.

Chelsea beat Arsenal 4 - 1 in Baku in what could be head coach Sarri and winger Hazard's final game for the club.

See more celebrations from Chelsea players below:

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.