Watch: Gonzalo Higuain leaves Juventus training
01 August at 18:55Gonzalo Higuain has left the Juventus training center as he reportedly is now on his way to Milan to hold talks with Juventus and the rossoneri, with a switch to Milan on the horizon.
#Higuain is on his way to Milan as he leaves #Juventus training ground.#ACMilan #Juve #Bonucci #Caldara #Transfers pic.twitter.com/cATkWxz8oo— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) August 1, 2018
We have previously reported that the Argentine is set to met representatives of both clubs in Milan at about 9PM later today with his brother-agent Nicolas.
