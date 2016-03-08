Watch: Gonzalo Higuain scores first goal for Chelsea
02 February at 16:50Chelsea are currently leading Huddersfield 2-0 at half-time in the Premier League clash, with Gonzalo Higuain scoring his first goal for the club. Higuain found the net in the 16th minute, to open his account with the Blues. The Argentine cut his spell at AC Milan short to move on loan to Chelsea from Juventus in January.
Eden Hazard made it 2-0 just before half-time from the penalty spot; you can watch Higuain's first goal for Chelsea below:
GOAL HIGUAIN!!— Patrick Gullaci (@pgullaci) February 2, 2019
EL PIPITA has his first Premier League goal pic.twitter.com/kVLqMzO3U6
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments