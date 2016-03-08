Watch: Griezmann a step away from Barça as Joao Felix claims number 7 shirt

Joao.Felix.benfica.primo.piano.jpg GETTY IMAGES
03 July at 23:30
Antoine Griezmann is now just a step away from completing a move to Barcelona after not only have Atletico Madrid signed his replacement this evening, 120 million euro wonderkid Joao Felix, but have also given their new Portuguese forward Griezmann's number seven shirt.
 

