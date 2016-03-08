Watch: Guardiola responds comically to question about birthday celebrations

18 January at 23:00
Today is Pep Guardiola's 48th birthday. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man has had a very successful career in a relatively short period, winning almost everything possible with each respective team. In a press conference ahead of City's upcoming matchup in the Premier League, the Spanish coach received a question from a curious journalist asking about a possible celebration of his birthday with his friends. Guardiola responded cynically and comically: "I have no friends".
 

