Watch: Gunners' legend Wright interrupts Pogba's interview after Arsenal-Man Utd

26 January at 15:30
Manchester United eliminated Manchester United yesterday in the FA Cup fourth round with goals from Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial. After the match at the Emirates Stadium, Paul Pogba walked through the mixed zone and was interviewed by the press when he was unexpectedly interrupted by Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who only had words of love towards the French superstar, showing that he is evidently a big fan of Pogba, despite United's win against his former club.
 

