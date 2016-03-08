...
Watch: Hamsik gives his last Napoli jersey to Cannavaro

03 February at 22:40
Yesterday was pretty much Marek Hamsik's last game for Napoli as he is set for a Chinese move. Hamsik gifted his last Napoli jersey to Paolo Cannavaro who is currently an assistant coach in China. Cannavaro posted a picture on the matter as Hamsik wrote: 'To my captain Paolo Cannavaro, with lots of respect'. Cannavaro wrote: ' Here is the jersey. It's too bad but everything has a beginning and an end. Marek achieved amazing things with Napoli and he will always be remembered. Thank you a lot Marek for this final jersey of yours, it means a lot'. You can view Cannavaro's message bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com. 

