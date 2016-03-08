Papu Gomez was once again involved in the goal as he found the right-back in the box with a great cross. The Dutch International made no mistakes with the finish, blasting a volley past Sportiello in Frosinone's goal. Take a look at the tweet below to watch the goal.

Papu madness pic.twitter.com/Ep5PRqGGv9 — Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller) 20 augusti 2018

After completely dominating the first half, taking the lead through captain Papu Gomez, Hans Hateboer doubled the hosts' lead at the start of the second half.