Watch: Hateboer doubles Atalanta's lead
20 August at 21:45After completely dominating the first half, taking the lead through captain Papu Gomez, Hans Hateboer doubled the hosts' lead at the start of the second half.
Papu Gomez was once again involved in the goal as he found the right-back in the box with a great cross. The Dutch International made no mistakes with the finish, blasting a volley past Sportiello in Frosinone's goal. Take a look at the tweet below to watch the goal.
Papu madness pic.twitter.com/Ep5PRqGGv9— Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller) 20 augusti 2018
Go to comments