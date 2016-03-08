Watch: Here is a young version of Juve boss Maurizio Sarri

Juve played against Udinese in the Italian Serie A today as Maurizio Sarri's team ended up winning by a 3-1 score line. Cristiano Ronaldo had a very solid game as he scored two goals where as Leo Bonucci scored Juve's third goal. Pussetto got one goal back for Udinese in the second half but it was too little too late. This was a big win for the bianconeri who temporarily go first in the Italian Serie A standings, leapfrogging Antonio Conte's Inter (who will be playing against Fiorentina this evening). Maurizio Sarri commented on an old picture of himself to Sky Sport: ' The time goes by for everyone!....'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow: