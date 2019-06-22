Watch: Here is Bernardeschi's 'Eminem' look

'Show a little faith, there is magic in the night'. Federico Bernardeschi used a Bruce Springsteen quote to introduce his new look to his Instagram followers. The young Italian winger decided to cut his hair very short and he dyed them blonde. Some of his followers described his new look as an 'Eminem' look. It is actually quite similar as Bernardeschi seems ready to start the new season on the right foot with Juve. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.