...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Watch: Here is Caldara's new tattoo

16 November at 21:45
AC Milan have had a huge amount of injuries of late but Rino Gattuso's team have still been doing okay considering. Other than Mattia Caldara, the rossoneri have had other long term injuries affecting players like Matteo Musacchio, Lucas Biglia and Jack Bonaventura. Going back to Mattia Caldara, he recently got a new tattoo on his shoulder\upper arm. You can view a picure on the matter bellow in our gallery section right here right now on Calciomercato.com. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.