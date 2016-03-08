...
Watch: Here is how Guendouzi reacted to Welbeck's injury

08 November at 22:25
Arsenal are currently playing against Sporting in the UEFA Europa league as the game is tied up at 0-0 (with less than 30 minutes to go).

Danny Welbeck picked up a pretty big injury during this game as his teammate Matteo Guendouzi seemed devastated by the injury. The young french player had his hands in his hair as he really seemed shocked. You can view how Guendouzi reacted bellow by clicking on our gallery section right here right now on Calciomercato.com. More to come...

