Watch: Here is how Juve fans react to "captain" Bonucci

Juventus played against Genoa today as Leonardo Bonucci was the bianconeri captain for this game. The reason? Well Giorgio Chiellini, Sami Khedira, Andrea Barzagli and Paulo Dybala weren't present for the start of this game as Max Allegri decided to give the armband to Bonucci. Let's not forget that there is still some tension between Leo Bonucci and the bianconeri fans because of his move to Milan. You can see how some Juve fans reacted to Bonucci being captain on the day bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.