Watch: Here is Ronaldo's bianconeri family

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a new Juve player as he played his first official game in a bianconeri jersey this past week-end against Chievo Verona (Juve won by a 3-2 score line as Bernardeschi scored the winning goal). He failed to score a goal but he played a pretty good game. Ronaldo has since posted a picture of him and his family in Juve gear. You can view a picture on the matter bellow (via Fox Sports Italia) right here right now on Calciomercato.com.



