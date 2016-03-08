Watch: Here is Sanchez's late Man United winner

There is a lot of pressure on Manchester United and more precisely on José Mourinho as the results haven't been the greatest. Man United were playing against Newcastle at the Old Trafford as the visitors had a very surprising 0-2 lead. Even so, the red devils turned things around as Mata, Martial and then Sanchez all scored to give United the 3-2 win. José Mourinho will certainly be happy about this as you can view Alexis Sanchez's late winner bellow in our gallery zone right here on Calciomercato.com.