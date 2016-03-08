Watch: Hertha Berlin announce the signing of Piatek from AC Milan
30 January at 18:35
The news has been coming for quite some time, but now it's official: Krzysztof Piatek is a new player of Hertha Berlin. The operation was closed with the formula of an outright purchase for a total amount of €27m.
The Polish striker, who leaves Milan with 16 goals in 41 games, has chosen to wear the number 7 shirt with his new club. On their official Twitter page, Hertha announced the signing. Tomorrow, the transfer window will close.
Pow, pow, pow! #IlPistolero#DieZukunftGehörtBerlin #hahohe pic.twitter.com/WL1q9yd5lV— Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) January 30, 2020
