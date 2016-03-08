Watch: Higuain celebrates David Luiz's birthday wearing Elvis Presley costume

24 April at 20:30
Juventus loanee enjoyed David Luiz's birthday in London earlier this week. The Argentinean striker attended the birthday party of his Chelsea team-mate in the English capital and seemed to have enjoyed himself. The Blues' striker wore a costume of Elvis Presley and sang a few songs in front of his team-mates and part of the technical staff of Maurizio Sarri.

The videos of Chelsea's party in London have bee leaked on social media. Watch one of them here below:

