Chelsea: Higuain hits back at Italy interior minister Matteo Salvini

Gonzalo Higuain has hit back at Italy’s interior minster Matteo Salvini who had harshly criticized the Argentinean for leaving AC Milan.



“He is a disgrace. He acted like a real mercenary and he isn't welcomed here anymore. Even so, I think Milan are now stronger without him”, Salvini said.



The Argentinean didn’t mention Salvini’s name but his reply suggests he didn’t like the criticisms of the interior minister: “If people talk badly about one you have to be proud because it means your life is more important than theirs”, Higuain wrote on Instagram.



“Some people seem to be frustrated when you try to reach your targets and you focus on your results and in that eagerness to get what you are or have, far from putting yourself to work and striving to achieve it, you go to the trouble of speaking bad about the rest”.



Higuain joined AC Milan on loan with option to buy last summer but he spent just six months in North Italy opting to switch to Chelsea in January with the same formula.