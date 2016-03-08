...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Watch: Higuain's brother confirms Juve stay

30 June at 20:20
Gonzalo Higuain moved to AC Milan on loan last summer as the Argentine striker struggled with the rossoneri. Milan decided to let him leave in January as Juve sent him to Chelsea. With Maurizio Sarri now at Juve, Higuain seems set to remain with the bianconeri (as he returned from his Chelsea loan). Here is what his brother had to say on the matter: 'Higuain will only play for Juve in Italy. He still has two more years left on his contract, he will respect them. Have a good day'. You can view the original tweet on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.