Watch: Higuain's brother confirms Juve stay

Higuain in Italia giocherà solo nella Juventus. Restano due anni di contratto e saranno rispettati. Buona domenica a tutti. — nicola higuain (@NicolaHiguain) 30 June 2019

Gonzalo Higuain moved to AC Milan on loan last summer as the Argentine striker struggled with the rossoneri. Milan decided to let him leave in January as Juve sent him to Chelsea. With Maurizio Sarri now at Juve, Higuain seems set to remain with the bianconeri (as he returned from his Chelsea loan). Here is what his brother had to say on the matter: 'Higuain will only play for Juve in Italy. He still has two more years left on his contract, he will respect them. Have a good day'. You can view the original tweet on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.