Watch: Higuain shuts down his Instagram page

15 June at 22:25
Gonzalo Higuain moved from Juventus to Milan and then to Chelsea last year as it was a pretty eventful year for the star Argentine striker. His future is now in doubt as Higuain will likely return to Juve for the time being. With Sarri close to joining the bianconeri, Higuain might be able to stay in Turin as time will tell. In the mean time, Higuain decided to shut his official Instagram account as he posted the following message: 'Hello to everyone. I wanted to inform you that this won't be my official Instagram account anymore, thanks to everyone and have a great day'. You can view his message on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 

