Gracias Santiago bernabeu por el cariño y los aplausos, siempre es lindo que te reconozcan cuando uno hace las cosas bien.. pic.twitter.com/wt4ctB0Bw3 — Gonzalo Higuaín (@G_Higuain) August 12, 2018

"Thanks to Santiago Bernabeu for his affection and applause, it's always nice to see that you've done things right".This is how Gonzalo Higuain thanked the audience present in the stands of the Bernabéu for the friendly between Real Madrid and Milan. In his first match for the Rossoneri, the former Juventus striker scored against the club that brought him to Europe. But the Madrid fans did not forget about the Pipita and at the time they left the stadium they applauded him like this: