Watch: Higuain with the 'most uncomfortable celebration in history' vs Burnley

Gonzalo Higuain, currently on loan at Chelsea from Juventus, scored his 4th club for the Blues yesterday against Burnley at the Stamford Bridge. The Argentinian was evidently very happy, scoring after a long time for Maurizio Sarri's team and his happiness was apparent from his celebration. The 31-year-old ran towards the home fans in the front row and one of the female supporters grabbed the striker and seemed to have pulled him towards her, in particular, her chest. Spanish paper Marca labelled the celebration as the 'most uncomfortable in history'.