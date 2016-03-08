Watch: Higuain with the 'most uncomfortable celebration in history' vs Burnley

23 April at 13:15
Gonzalo Higuain, currently on loan at Chelsea from Juventus, scored his 4th club for the Blues yesterday against Burnley at the Stamford Bridge. The Argentinian was evidently very happy, scoring after a long time for Maurizio Sarri's team and his happiness was apparent from his celebration. The 31-year-old ran towards the home fans in the front row and one of the female supporters grabbed the striker and seemed to have pulled him towards her, in particular, her chest. Spanish paper Marca labelled the celebration as the 'most uncomfortable in history'.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.