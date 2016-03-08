Watch: How AC Milan can lineup with Hernandez, Bennacer and Correa

How Milan can lineup with Correa and the other new signings in the upcoming 2019/20 season.



AC Milan are very active on the transfer market. After finalizing the transfers of Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez earlier this month, the Rossoneri will also soon announce the capture of Ismael Bennacer, who underwent his medical with the club yesterday. Another player on the verge of a transfer to the San Siro is Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, who will cost Milan a figure of over 40 million euros. Here is how Marco Giampaolo could lineup his team with all the new purchases: