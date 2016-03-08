Shocker: Bakayoko tells Gattuso to 'f..k off'

SHOW GALLERY

Chelsea owned Tiémoué Bakayoko's negative moment continues. After arriving late to the Milan training retreat this past week which led to him being dropped to the bench for the Milan-Bologna game, Rino Gattuso decided to 'punish' him again by using José Mauri over him to replace Lucas Biglia in the first half of the Milan-Bologna game.



According to Sky Sport, it seems like Bakayoko was the chosen one to replace Biglia but he took too much time to get ready as Gattuso opted to sub on José Mauri instead. Bakayoko and Gattuso then had a heated verbal confrontation as the Chelsea owned midfielder's future is more and more in doubt. Bakayoko reportedly said 'F**k you' to coach Gattuso. Let's not forget that only a few weeks ago, Bakayoko and Lazio's Acerbi had a small social media rift as the French midfielder has been quite the talking point of late.



View so in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.