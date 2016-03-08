Watch: How Inter's starting XI could look under Antonio Conte

05 June at 23:40
Inter Milan are preparing for the new season under a new coach Antonio Conte, who will look to reduce the gap between Juventus and Napoli and the Nerazzurri. Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are active on the transfer market, seeking reinforcements, with Edin Dzeko and Nicolo Barella being the primary names on the shopping list. Sky Sport presented a possible starting eleven of Conte's team if the club manages to buy the above-mentioned targets, with the inclusion of the already secured move of Diego Godin to the San Siro.
 

