Watch: How Juventus can lineup with De Ligt, Ramsey and Rabiot

A vederla così mi fa effetto. Che cazzo di squadra. pic.twitter.com/Sm5HNqlKL7 — Fabio Villani (@jason05_) July 17, 2019

Juventus are very active on the transfer market. The Bianconeri have secured the services of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot after snatching them up as free agents. Afterwards, Gianluigi Buffon returned to the club and now, Matthijs de Ligt is set to be announced as the newest addition to Maurizio Sarri's squad, as the defender passed his medical at J Medical this morning. Here is how the team could lineup under Sarri's guidance with the addition of the above-mentioned reinforcements: