Watch: How the mass brawl in AC Milan-Lazio started
14 April at 11:15The big Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio ended 1-0 yesterday in favour of the Rossoneri. Franck Kessie scored the decisive goal from the spot to give Milan an important victory. However, the match ended in a somewhat controversial manner, with both teams involved in a big brawl after the final whistle. It was unclear how the fight started, as it was not seen on TV cameras but a video from the stands shows exactly what started the brawl between the players, with Luiz Felipe shoving Suso while he was discussing something with Lucas Leiva.
Colpo alle spalle su #Suso.— Pietro Balzano Prota (@PBPcalcio) April 13, 2019
Ecco, forse bisognerebbe scusarsi anche di questo. #MilanLazio pic.twitter.com/r6aP6iQ0Pg
