Watch: Howedes returns to the Stadium

Ex-Juve player Benedikt Howedes makes his Allianz Stadium return (alongside ex-Inter midfielder Joao Mario too) as Lokomotiv Moscow are set to take on the bianconeri tomorrow in the UEFA Champions league. The German defender had this to say to Tuttosport: ' I am anxious to be back at the Stadium, I only have positive things to say about my time in Turin. I didn't play often because of injuries but I still have great memories of my time here. I won the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia with Juve and it was great to play for such a great team'. More to come as you can view a picture on the matter bellow: