Now LA has a God and a King!

Zlatan welcomes @KingJames pic.twitter.com/4gYooOpURD — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 2, 2018

Former AC Milan and Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a new fellow citizen and the Swedish star seems to be pretty excited.NBA star LeBron James, in fact, announced yesterday night his move to LA Lakers and Zlatan has not hesitated to welcome the former Cleveland Cavaliers in town.“Now LA has a God and a King”, Ibra wrote on his official Twitter accountIbrahimovic, a former Juve, Psg and Inter striker, joined LA Galaxy from Manchester United last January and has already managed 9 goals in 12 appearances in the MLS.