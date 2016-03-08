Watch: Ibra welcomes LeBron in Los Angeles with brilliant tweet
02 July at 10:29Former AC Milan and Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a new fellow citizen and the Swedish star seems to be pretty excited.
NBA star LeBron James, in fact, announced yesterday night his move to LA Lakers and Zlatan has not hesitated to welcome the former Cleveland Cavaliers in town.
“Now LA has a God and a King”, Ibra wrote on his official Twitter account
Ibrahimovic, a former Juve, Psg and Inter striker, joined LA Galaxy from Manchester United last January and has already managed 9 goals in 12 appearances in the MLS.
Watch his welcome message for LeBron James below:
Now LA has a God and a King!— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 2, 2018
Zlatan welcomes @KingJames pic.twitter.com/4gYooOpURD
Go to comments