Watch: Ibrahimovic corrects journalist - 'I have scored more than 500'

As seen in the video below, the journalist mentioned that Ibrahimovic had scored 373 goals in his career. The striker, of course, quickly replied as it's far from the actual stats. "No. Do you mean only in Italy? I have scored more than 500". Boban and Maldini both burst into laughter.

#Ibraday - Siparietto n.1: un #Ibra "umile" ricorda al giornalista #Crudeli che ha segnato non 373 gol in carriera, ma ben più di 500. pic.twitter.com/0k88EBBM79 — SportMediaset.it (@Sport_Mediaset) January 3, 2020

Having signed his contract for AC Milan yesterday, the club hosted a press conference for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Casa Milan this morning. The 38-year-old showed that he's still quick to reply, correcting the journalist Tiziano Crudeli who had the wrong numbers.