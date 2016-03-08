Watch: Ibrahimovic corrects journalist - 'I have scored more than 500'

03 January at 15:00
Having signed his contract for AC Milan yesterday, the club hosted a press conference for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Casa Milan this morning. The 38-year-old showed that he's still quick to reply, correcting the journalist Tiziano Crudeli who had the wrong numbers.
 
As seen in the video below, the journalist mentioned that Ibrahimovic had scored 373 goals in his career. The striker, of course, quickly replied as it's far from the actual stats. "No. Do you mean only in Italy? I have scored more than 500". Boban and Maldini both burst into laughter.

