Watch: Ibrahimovic's statue gets vandalized, the latest

Ibrahimovic, altri danni alla statua: tagliato il naso: Il monumento, vicino allo stadio di Malmo, continua ad essere danneggiato dai vandali: via anche un dito del piede https://t.co/4zDTwxzGEQ pic.twitter.com/lRK3YWmX9L — sportlive (@sportli26181512) December 23, 2019

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future has been a talking point of late as the Swedish star is set to become a free-agent on December 31st 2019. ANSA recently reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was 'set' to accept the rossoneri's offer as a move to Milan seems to be on the cards. Ibrahimovic recently acquired 50% of Hammarby football club as Malmoe fans aren't very pleased of this news. They recently vandalized his statute back in Sweden as some fans decided to cut his nose off the statue. You can view a picture on the matter right now bellow: