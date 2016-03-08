Watch: Ibrahimovic's statue gets vandalized, the latest

23 December at 19:45
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future has been a talking point of late as the Swedish star is set to become a free-agent on December 31st 2019. ANSA recently reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was 'set' to accept the rossoneri's offer as a move to Milan seems to be on the cards. Ibrahimovic recently acquired 50% of Hammarby football club as Malmoe fans aren't very pleased of this news. They recently vandalized his statute back in Sweden as some fans decided to cut his nose off the statue. You can view a picture on the matter right now bellow:
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.