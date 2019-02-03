Watch: Icardi blasts Inter fans after Bologna defeat

Inter lost 0-1 against Bologna yesterday in Serie A, with whistles coming from the fans throughout the whole match. Luciano Spalletti's team has not managed to get out of a difficult situation and one of the negative protagonists was also certainly Mauro Icardi, who has not scored a goal for a long time and has now blasted the Nerazzurri fans on his Instagram account. "We willingly accept difficulties and obstacles as important steps on the scale of success. If you do not love Inter when we lose, do not love Inter when we win," the Inter captain wrote.