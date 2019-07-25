Watch: Icardi continues his training alone at Inter’s training ground

25 July at 16:00
​After getting sent home from Inter's pre-season camp, Mauro Icardi continues his work alone at the training ground Appiano Gentile, while the rest of the team is in China for ICC.

Yesterday, the Nerazzurri faced Juventus in China, eventually losing the game on penalties. Icardi, meanwhile, works to get back to full fitness for the upcoming season, even though his future is yet to be decided. on Instagram, he published a video of the training.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Ett inlägg delat av Μαυʀɸ Iϲαʀδι - MI9 (@mauroicardi)

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.