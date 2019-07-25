Watch: Icardi continues his training alone at Inter’s training ground

​After getting sent home from Inter's pre-season camp, Mauro Icardi continues his work alone at the training ground Appiano Gentile, while the rest of the team is in China for ICC.



Yesterday, the Nerazzurri faced Juventus in China, eventually losing the game on penalties. Icardi, meanwhile, works to get back to full fitness for the upcoming season, even though his future is yet to be decided. on Instagram, he published a video of the training.

