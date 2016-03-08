Watch: Icardi undergoes personalized training session and physiotherapy at Appiano

14 February at 12:20

A day after having his captaincy stripped, Mauro Icardi arrived regularly at Appiano Gentile this morning for optional training with the rest of the team that did not travel to Vienna for the Europa League matchup against Rapid. As reported by Sportmediaset, the player underwent ankle treatment and later took part in a personalized training session along with Keita Balde and physiotherapy, which the now former captain confirmed on Instagram, breaking his social media silence amidst all the chaos surrounding his name.

