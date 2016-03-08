Watch: Ilicic with the miss of the season?

11 November at 13:20
Playing against Inter, Atalanta's Ilicic may have just displayed the miss of the season, just twelve rounds in. 
 
Receiving the ball from Zapata, the Slovenian somehow managed to miss the target from point-blank range. Hateboer had previously given Atalanta the lead in a similar situation, sliding in at the back post. Take a look at the miss below. 

