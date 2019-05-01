Watch: Insigne and Raiola meet ADL to discuss Napoli future

01 May at 17:00
Lorenzo Insigne has met his agents Enzo and Mino Raiola today to discuss his future at Napoli. The club's president and director of football Aurelio De Laurentiis and Cristiano Giuntoli did also attend the meeting that took place in Naples and a picture was posted on Instagram by Enzo Raiola.

According to our sources, the desire of Insigne hasn't changed. The Italian winger wants to remain at the San Paolo but he wants a winning project and a contract that would highlight his importance for the project.

The two parties didn't discuss the details of a possible new contract for Insigne given that his current deal expires in 2022. Thanks to today's meeting, however, there is less tension between the player and the club. Inter had been thinking about signing the Italian but Marotta and Ausilio valuate Insigne € 40 million while Napoli won't sell for less than € 70 million. A swap deal between him and Icardi hasn't even been considered by the Nerazzurri.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dopo pranzo ..si ragiona meglio !!

Un post condiviso da Vincenzo Raiola (@vincenzo.raiola) in data:

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.