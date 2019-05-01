Watch: Insigne and Raiola meet ADL to discuss Napoli future

Lorenzo Insigne has met his agents Enzo and Mino Raiola today to discuss his future at Napoli. The club's president and director of football Aurelio De Laurentiis and Cristiano Giuntoli did also attend the meeting that took place in Naples and a picture was posted on Instagram by Enzo Raiola.According to our sources, the desire of Insigne hasn't changed. The Italian winger wants to remain at the San Paolo but he wants a winning project and a contract that would highlight his importance for the project.The two parties didn't discuss the details of a possible new contract for Insigne given that his current deal expires in 2022. Thanks to today's meeting, however, there is less tension between the player and the club. Inter had been thinking about signing the Italian but Marotta and Ausilio valuate Insigne € 40 million while Napoli won't sell for less than € 70 million. A swap deal between him and Icardi hasn't even been considered by the Nerazzurri.