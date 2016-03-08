Watch: Insigne mimics the celebratory gesture of Simeone in Napoli training

When Atletico Madrid defeated Juventus 2-0 in Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 the other week, the game made headlines for all sorts of reasons. Juventus fell flat after expectations that they would be amongst the frontrunners for the trophy and now the club look in real danger of exiting at a much earlier stage than what they would've hoped for, especially after the €110m arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.Another reason the match made headlines was for the celebratory gesture of Atletico boss Diego Simeone after his club's first goal, scored by Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez. After Gimenez's goal, Simeone's excited celebration involved turning to the crowd and his bench and grabbing his crotch in a celebratory manner.In a photo released from Napoli training today, Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne can be seen to have imitated the gesture, see below...

