Watch: Inter announce partnership with Amazon, official merchandise available in 5 countries

21 February at 19:50
Inter have officially announced their partnership with online shopping portal Amazon, with official merchandise being directly available on the service in Italy, France, German, the UK and Spain.
 
The Nerazzurri announced the partnership with a video on Twitter, with the club’s CEO Alessandro Antonello touching on the importance and scale of the partnership, suggesting that it “represents a fundamental step in the development of our brand”.
 
The Milanese club, under their Chinese owners the Suning group, have been working hard to create new partnerships and sign new sponsors.

For more news, visit our homepage!
 
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.