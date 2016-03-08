Watch: Inter announce partnership with Amazon, official merchandise available in 5 countries

| NOVITÀ



Da oggi siamo anche su Amazon: scopri la limited edition dedicata e tutti i prodotti ufficiali https://t.co/P7cILNQJis pic.twitter.com/sFKjpp9CPT — Inter (@Inter) February 21, 2020

Inter have officially announced their partnership with online shopping portal Amazon, with official merchandise being directly available on the service in Italy, France, German, the UK and Spain.The Nerazzurri announced the partnership with a video on Twitter, with the club’s CEO Alessandro Antonello touching on the importance and scale of the partnership, suggesting that it “represents a fundamental step in the development of our brand”.The Milanese club, under their Chinese owners the Suning group, have been working hard to create new partnerships and sign new sponsors.Apollo Heyes